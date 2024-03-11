Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $3.24 on Monday, hitting $370.86. 100,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,276. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.06 and a 200-day moving average of $382.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

