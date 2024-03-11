Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.84. 915,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

