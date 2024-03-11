Diversified Trust Co Sells 570 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %

ADSK stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.75. 87,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,785 shares of company stock worth $8,552,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

