Diversified Trust Co Sells 775 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

