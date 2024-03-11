Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.35. 435,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

