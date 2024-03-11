DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on DLO

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,093,000. Finally, Oberndorf William E lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLO opened at $16.99 on Monday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.