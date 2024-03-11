DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,093,000. Finally, Oberndorf William E lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO opened at $16.99 on Monday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

