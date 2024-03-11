Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. CIBC increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Shares of DBM stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.09. 208,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,457. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36. The stock has a market cap of C$704.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

