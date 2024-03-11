Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

DOM opened at GBX 362.11 ($4.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 252.40 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.49). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £58,200 ($73,867.24). Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

