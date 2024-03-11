Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Downer EDI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

Get Downer EDI alerts:

About Downer EDI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Transport, Utilities, and Facilities segments. The company offers road and transport infrastructure services including road network management, routine road maintenance, asset management systems, spray sealing, asphalt laying, and manufacturing and supply of bitumen-based products, and asphalt products, as well as provides landfill diversion solutions and intelligent transport systems; and design and construction of light rail and heavy rail networks, signaling, track and station works, rail safety technology, and bridges.

Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.