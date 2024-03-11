Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Downer EDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Downer EDI Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.
About Downer EDI
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Downer EDI
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Target Nails the Bullseye on Outsized Earnings Beat
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.