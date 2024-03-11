Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

BROS opened at $30.24 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,139,073 shares of company stock valued at $323,790,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.