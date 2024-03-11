Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $172.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

