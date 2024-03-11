Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,079,511 shares of company stock valued at $47,598,487 in the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

