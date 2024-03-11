Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $374.90

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374.90 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 557.75 ($7.08), with a volume of 5149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 541.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 518.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The company has a market cap of £165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,250.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

