Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,948,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,741,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 656,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,720,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

