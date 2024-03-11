EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 101.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.21. 150,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $175.28. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EGP

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.