Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.80

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 479784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

