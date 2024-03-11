Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,939 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE ETN traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.22. The stock had a trading volume of 844,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,178. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $303.40.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

