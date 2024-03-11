eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.25

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 446914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Get eBay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.