Echelon Wealth Partners Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$6.25

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$5.80 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.