EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 4,541.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 625,325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter worth $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.78 on Monday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

