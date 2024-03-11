Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
