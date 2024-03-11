Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elementis

Elementis Stock Performance

About Elementis

Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135.67 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.45. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £797.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,938.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.