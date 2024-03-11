Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elementis

Elementis Trading Down 0.4 %

About Elementis

Shares of ELM traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 135.67 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Elementis has a 52 week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 147 ($1.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.45. The company has a market cap of £797.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,938.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.