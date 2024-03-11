Elementis (LON:ELM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
