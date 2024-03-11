Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,305,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

ELV stock opened at $502.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

