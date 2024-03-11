Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE EBS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,794,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $11,478,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.