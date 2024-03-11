Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $109.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 119,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.