Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at C$48.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.68. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$42.75 and a 1 year high of C$54.05. The stock has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Activity at Enbridge

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

