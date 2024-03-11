Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.77-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,002,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

