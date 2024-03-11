Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Hits $16.99 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $345,714.07 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00065968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,584,828 coins and its circulating supply is 74,584,705 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.