Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 940.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 133,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 120,490 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,840,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 874,593 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,070,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.3 %

UUUU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.08. 308,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,615. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Fuels

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,900.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.