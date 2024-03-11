Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

EHAB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE:EHAB opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.86. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

