Entain (LON:ENT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Entain to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.22) to GBX 1,070 ($13.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,510 ($19.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.40) to GBX 820 ($10.41) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,326.83 ($16.84).

Get Entain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENT

Entain Price Performance

Entain Announces Dividend

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 747 ($9.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 746.80 ($9.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 939.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 956.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,368.42%.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.