Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. 1,528,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

