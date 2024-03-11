Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $36,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

