EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90,094 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 459.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

