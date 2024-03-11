EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 973,954 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8,525.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,954 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,740,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 470,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

