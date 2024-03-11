EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 7,148.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,988 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.54. 3,322,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155,341. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

