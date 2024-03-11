EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39,410.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. 5,117,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

