EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,652 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $84,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $11.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $713.83. 2,243,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,580. The stock has a market cap of $316.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $707.26 and a 200 day moving average of $625.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $466.80 and a 52 week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

