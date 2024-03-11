EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.44 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ALL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

