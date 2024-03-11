EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.85 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,585 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $35,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.82. 63,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,754. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

