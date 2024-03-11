EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69.72 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20,939.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,123 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $69,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.79. 4,735,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

