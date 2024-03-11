EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $78.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 261.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.41. The company had a trading volume of 53,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,086. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $234.71.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.