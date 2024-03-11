EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,868 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

CVS stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.31. 3,208,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,934,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

