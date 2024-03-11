EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 199,503 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,503 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

