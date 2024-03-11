EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41,259 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.13 and its 200 day moving average is $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

