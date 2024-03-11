EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 572,111 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5,721.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,111 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.8% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $53,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

