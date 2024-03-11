EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $537.30. 458,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,125. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $547.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.42 and a 200-day moving average of $481.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

