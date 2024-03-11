EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.57.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EPAM Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock worth $2,954,797 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $309.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.