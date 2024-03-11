EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

