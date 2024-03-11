EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $37.52

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $34.90. EQT shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 2,785,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,833,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,884,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.